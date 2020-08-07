NOTICE
Birch Creek Township
All residents and interested parties, please be advised that due to the Governor’s Executive Order #20-81 regarding face masks mandated to be worn in all Public Places, Birch Creek Township will require face masks be worn within the Township Hall at all times and Social Distancing will be maintained.
Susan B. Hart, Clerk
Birch Creek Township
(Published in the Askov American August 6, 2020)
