BRUNO TOWNSHIP
Meeting Notice
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions the March 17, 2021 Board of Re-organization and Regular township meeting shall be conducted entirely through tele-conferencing beginning at 6:30 pm.
If the public wishes to listen to and/or participate in the meeting, please leave message at 320 838-3426. You will be contacted about 6:30 pm on March 17th to join in.
Karen Dracy, Clerk
Published in the Askov AmeriMarch 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.