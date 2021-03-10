BRUNO TOWNSHIP

Meeting Notice 

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions the March 17, 2021 Board of Re-organization and Regular township meeting shall be conducted entirely through tele-conferencing beginning at 6:30 pm.

If the public wishes to listen to and/or participate in the meeting, please leave message at 320 838-3426.  You will be contacted about 6:30 pm on March 17th to join in.

Karen Dracy, Clerk

Published in the Askov AmeriMarch 11, 2021

