Bruno Township
Notice
Anyone interested in serving as supervisor on the Bruno Township Board, please contact Karen Dracy, Clerk at 763 478-7761.
We have one meeting a month, currently conducted through tele-conferencing on the third Wednesday evening of the month. This is a paid position.
This vacancy will be until the March 2021 township election.
Karen Dracy
Clerk
Published in the Askov American on October 29, November 5, 2020
