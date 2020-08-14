NOTICE
Due to the Peacetime Emergency declared by Governor Walz under Minnesota Statutes Chapter 12, the Health Pandemic that is COVID-19 as labeled by the Center for Disease Control and the stay-at-home-order as declared by Minnesota Executive Order 20-20, the August 19, 2020. township meeting shall be conducted entirely through tele-conferencing. If the public wishes to listen to and/or participate in the meeting, the public should leave message at 320 838-3426. You will be contacted about 6:30 p.m. on August 19th to join in.
Karen Dracy, Clerk
Bruno Township
(Published in the Askov American August 13, 2020)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.