BRUNO TOWNSHIP NOTICE
Due to COVID-19 the January 20, 2021 township meeting will be conducted entirely through tele-conferencing. If the public wishes to listen to and/or participate in the meeting, please leave message at 320 838-3426. You will be contacted about 6:30 pm on January 20th to join in.
Published in the Askov American January 14, 2021
