Bruno Township

Notice

Due to COVID-19 the November 18, 2020 township meeting will be

conducted entirely through tele-conferencing.  If the public wishes

to listen to and/or participate in the meeting, please leave  

message at 320 838-3426.  You will be contacted about

6:30 pm on November 18th to join in.

Karen Dracy

Clerk

Published in the Askov American on November 12, 2020

