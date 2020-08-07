CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: Bogey’s On Main
Principal Place of Business: 104 Main Street E Hinckley MN 55037 USA
List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address:
Aaron Cekalla Enterprises LLC
104 Main Street E, Hinckley MN 55037 USA
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: Original File Number 1168554100026
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document, I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
July 22, 2020
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
Published in the Hinckley
News July 30, August 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.