CERTIFICATE OF 

ASSUMED NAME

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to

be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: Bon Vivant Farm

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 60544 N STATE HIGHWAY 123 ASKOV MN 55704 United States

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Hannah K Kamath 60544 N STATE HIGHWAY 123 ASKOV MN

55704 United States

Joseph L Kamath 60544 N STATE HIGHWAY 123 ASKOV MN

55704 United States

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Hannah Kamath

MAILING ADDRESS: 60544 N STATE HIGHWAY 123 ASKOV MN 55704

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: hannah@bonvivantfarm.com

Work Item 1213092400024

Original File Number 1213092400024

STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE

FILED

01/26/2021 11:59 PM 

Published in the Askov American on February 4, 11, 2021

