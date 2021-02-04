CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to
be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Bon Vivant Farm
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 60544 N STATE HIGHWAY 123 ASKOV MN 55704 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Hannah K Kamath 60544 N STATE HIGHWAY 123 ASKOV MN
55704 United States
Joseph L Kamath 60544 N STATE HIGHWAY 123 ASKOV MN
55704 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Hannah Kamath
MAILING ADDRESS: 60544 N STATE HIGHWAY 123 ASKOV MN 55704
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: hannah@bonvivantfarm.com
Work Item 1213092400024
Original File Number 1213092400024
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
01/26/2021 11:59 PM
Published in the Askov American on February 4, 11, 2021
