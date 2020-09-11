Office of the
Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Existence and Registration
I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The entity listed below was filed under the chapter of Minnesota Statutes listed below with the Office of the Secretary of State on the date listed below and that this entity or filing is registered at the time this certificate has been issued.
Name: Ringler’s House on Haunted Hill and Haunted Trail
Date Filed: 08/31/2020
File Number: 1173999300023
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter: 333
Home Jurisdiction: Minnesota
This certificate has been issued on: 08/31/2020
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
State of Minnesota
(Published in the Hinckley News on September 3,10, 2020)
Log In
