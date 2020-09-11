Office of the 

Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Existence and Registration

I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The entity listed below was filed under the chapter of Minnesota Statutes listed below with the Office of the Secretary of State on the date listed below and that this entity or filing is registered at the time this certificate has been issued.

Name: Ringler’s House on Haunted Hill and Haunted Trail

Date Filed: 08/31/2020

File Number: 1173999300023

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter: 333

Home Jurisdiction: Minnesota

This certificate has been issued on: 08/31/2020

Steve Simon

Secretary of State

State of Minnesota

(Published in the Hinckley News on September 3,10, 2020)

