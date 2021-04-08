CITY OF ASKOV
ADOPTION OF PLANNING AND ZONING ORDINANCES CHAPTERS 1, 2, 3 UPDATES.
At the April 14, 2021 meeting of the Askov City Council, the council will be adopting Planning and Zoning Ordinances Chapters 1, 2 and 3.
The full test of the adopted ordinances will be available for inspection during regular office hours of the city office after April 14, 2021.
Published in the Askov American April 8, 2021
