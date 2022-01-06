CITY OF ASKOV
PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Askov Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on January 12, 2022 at 6 pm at the Askov Community Center meeting room. This meeting is to review the proposed interim/conditional use permit for property at 3458 Brogade, Askov.
Published in the Askov American January 6, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.