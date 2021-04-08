CITY OF ASKOV
PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Askov Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing of April 14, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Askov Community Center meeting room. This hearing is to review the proposed changes to the City of Askov Planning and Zoning Ordinance chapters 1, 2 and 3. All residents and property owners are encouraged to attend.
Published in the Askov American April 8, 2021
