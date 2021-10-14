CITY OF DENHAM
PUBLIC HEARING
There will be a public hearing to discuss the vacation of multiple alleyways and roadways throughout downtown Denham. Meeting will be held on Monday October 25th at 7:00pm at Denham Run Bar & Grill. Please email denhamcity@gmail.com for additional information.
Published in the Askov American on October 7, 14, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.