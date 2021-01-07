Denham City 2021 Schedule

January 11th............7:00 p.m.

February 8th ...........7:00 p.m. 

March 8th ...............7:00 p.m. 

April 12th ................7:00 p.m.

May 10th ................7:00 p.m. 

June 14th ...............7:00 p.m. 

July 12th ................7:00 p.m. 

August 9th .............7:00 p.m. 

September 13th ......7:00 p.m. 

October 11th ...........7:00 p.m. 

November 8th .........7:00 p.m. 

December 13th .......7:00 p.m. 

Other Meeting Notes

January 11th - Annual Meeting

February 8th - Public Hearing after Council meeting

Vacation of easement #375071000/2000/3000

All meetings held at

Denham Run Bar & GRill

(87439 Denham Rd)

The dates and times of these meetings

may change. If there is a change it

will be posted at the city park kiosk.

Jillian Maki

Clerk, City of Denham

(Published in the Askov American, December 31, 2020)

