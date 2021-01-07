Denham City 2021 Schedule
January 11th............7:00 p.m.
February 8th ...........7:00 p.m.
March 8th ...............7:00 p.m.
April 12th ................7:00 p.m.
May 10th ................7:00 p.m.
June 14th ...............7:00 p.m.
July 12th ................7:00 p.m.
August 9th .............7:00 p.m.
September 13th ......7:00 p.m.
October 11th ...........7:00 p.m.
November 8th .........7:00 p.m.
December 13th .......7:00 p.m.
Other Meeting Notes
January 11th - Annual Meeting
February 8th - Public Hearing after Council meeting
Vacation of easement #375071000/2000/3000
All meetings held at
Denham Run Bar & GRill
(87439 Denham Rd)
The dates and times of these meetings
may change. If there is a change it
will be posted at the city park kiosk.
Jillian Maki
Clerk, City of Denham
(Published in the Askov American, December 31, 2020)
