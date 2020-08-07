Notice of Public Hearing
Finlayson City Council
Conditional Use Permit
Notice is hereby given that the Finlayson City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. at Finlayson City Hall located at 2217 Finland Ave, Finlayson, Minnesota.
The Purpose of the hearing will be to obtain public comment on zoning changes related to updating the zoning map and updated zoning classifications to match what is recorded with Pine County for PID 380019002 and 380028000 to change the map to residential instead of commercial as well as PID 380015000 which show as two lots instead of one as is recorded with Pine County. PID 380024000 and 380024001 are now split with 380024001 changing from commercial to residential/commercial.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard, if you are unable to attend, you may submit a written statement, which will be entered into record. Please send your comments to: Nicole Bjorklund, Finlayson City Hall, PO Box 244, Finlayson, MN 55735.
Nicole Bjorklund,
City Administrator
(Published in the Pine County Courier July 30, August 6, 2020)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.