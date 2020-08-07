City of Finlayson
Notice of Filing
Affidavits of candidacy for offices on the Finlayson City Council may be filed at the office of the City Clerk at Finlayson City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave. beginning July 28, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. The following offices are up for election: Mayor (2-year term) and two council member positions (4-year term). Positions will be filled at General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Terms Begin January 1, 2021. Filings will close at 5:00 p.m. August 11, 2020.
Nicole Bjorklund
City Administrator
(Published in the Pine County Courier July 30, August 6, 2020)
