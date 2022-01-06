CITY OF FINLAYSON
The next City Council meeting for the City of Finlayson will be held at City Hall at 6:30pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Nicole Bjorklund
City Clerk, Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier December 30, 2021 and January 6, 2022
