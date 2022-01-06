CITY OF HINCKLEY
CITY COUNCIL
NOVEMBER 30, 2021
SUMMARY MINUTES
On a motion by Frank, second by Hopkins, the agenda was approved. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to purchase the plow truck from Nuss Truck using the financing option discussed.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the purchase of the 3046R compact tractor, bucket and blower, with the additional warranty, pending a visual inspection of the unit. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Frank, to approve the contract language as presented. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to increase the City Administrators salary by $7,500.00, to $88,689.00 for 2022, the increase would make the Administrator ineligible for a 2022 COLA adjustment. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to increase the Firehouse Manager salary by 10% from $56,100 to $61,700 for 2022, the increase would make the Firehouse Manager ineligible for a 2022 COLA adjustment. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt at 8:10 p.m. to close the meeting to discuss the possible sale of the property at 204 3rd St NE. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Frank to open the closed meeting at 8:23 p.m.
On a motion by Hopkins, second by Frank, the meeting was adjourned at 8:32 p.m.
Carried 4-0.
Attest:Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle H. Morell, Clerk Administrator
The full text of the Council’s Minutes are available on the City’s website (www.hinckley.govoffice2.com). Copies are also available at City Hall.
Published in the Hinckley News January 6, 2022
