CITY OF HINCKLEY
CITY COUNCIL
NOVEMBER 9, 2021
SUMMARY MINUTES
On a motion by Frank, second by Hopkins, the agenda was approved as presented. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the October 12, 2021, Regular Meeting Minutes and the October 12, 2021, Special Meeting Minutes. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the Consent Agenda. Carried 4-0.
1)Safari Club International – Raffle @ Grand Casino – April 1-2, 2022
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Frank, to move forward with the design and engineering work for the Family Dollar Land Development and pay for this work by pulling funds from the accounts presented by staff. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve Resolution 20-2021. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank, to approve the Minor Subdivision between the City and the School. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to pursue financing options for the plow truck. Carried 4-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to pay the presented claims. Carried 4-0.
General Fund Payables$249,818.58
Special Revenue Fund Payables$337,659.95
EDA Payables$37.78
Payroll$32,953.79
On a motion by Hopkins, second by Burkhardt, the meeting was adjourned at 7:44 p.m.
Carried 4-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
The full text of the Council’s Minutes are available on the City’s website (www.hinckley.govoffice2.com). Copies are also available at City Hall.
Published in the Hinckley News January 6, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.