CITY OF HINCKLEY
CITY COUNCIL
NOVEMBER 9, 2021
SUMMARY MINUTES
Frank made a motion, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the agenda and close the meeting for union negotiation discussions. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to open the closed meeting at 6:52 p.m. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank to adjourn the Special Closed Meeting at 6:52p.m. Carried 4-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Clerk / Administrator
The full text of the Council’s Minutes are available on the City’s website (www.hinckley.govoffice2.com). Copies are also available at City Hall.
Published in the Hinckley News January 6, 2022
