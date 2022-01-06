CITY OF HINCKLEY

CITY COUNCIL 

NOVEMBER 9, 2021

SUMMARY MINUTES

Frank made a motion, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the agenda and close the meeting for union negotiation discussions.  Carried 4-0.

A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to open the closed meeting at 6:52 p.m.  Carried 4-0.

A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank to adjourn the Special Closed Meeting at 6:52p.m. Carried 4-0.

Attest:

Don Zeman, Mayor

Kyle Morell, City Clerk / Administrator

The full text of the Council's Minutes are available on the City's website (www.hinckley.govoffice2.com).  

  Published in the Hinckley News January 6, 2022

