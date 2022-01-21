CITY OF HINCKLEY
CITY COUNCIL
SUMMARY MINUTES
December 14, 2021
On a motion by Frank, second by Hopkins, the agenda was approved as presented. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the November 9 2021, Regular Meeting Minutes, the November 9, 2021, Special Closed Meeting and the November 30, 2021, Special Meeting Minutes. Carried 4-0.
On a motion by Burkhardt, seconded by Frank, the Truth-In-Taxation hearing was opened for public comment at 7:04 p.m. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the Consent Agenda. Carried 4-0.
A. On-Sale Liquor – The Grill House – 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2022
B. On-Sale 3.2 – Grand National Golf Club – 1/1/2022– 12/31/2022
C. Wine and Strong Beer – Grand National Golf Club – 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2022
D. On-Sale 3.2 – Grand Casino Amphitheater – 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2022
E. Wine and Strong Beer – Grand Casino Amphitheater – 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2022
F. On-Sale 3.2 – Grand Cinema – 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2022
G. Wine and Strong Beer – Grand Cinema – 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2022
H. Off-Sale 3.2 – Kwik Trip – 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2022
I. On-Sale and Sunday Liquor – El Tucan – 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2022
J. Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan
K. Excessive Force Policy
L. Certification of a Drug Free Workplace
M. Section 3 and Women and Minority Owned Business Certification Plan
N. Fair Housing Plan & Annual Fair Housing Activities
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank, to move ahead with the water tower repair and repainting project. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the FEMA Grant application. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to close the Truth-In-Taxation hearing at 7:36 p.m. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Frank, to approve the City’s 2022 budget and Resolution 21-2021 – 2022 Tax Levy. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank, to approve Ordinance 04-2021 – 2022 Fee Schedule. Carried 4-0
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to repair the line with the low bid and have the work completed before the Museum opens in 2022. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Frank, to approve Resolution 22-2021. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Frank, to approve the payment of a pandemic worker bonus to all union staff and the Public Works Superintendent and the Firehouse Manager. Carried 4-0.
Burkhardt made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to pay the presented claims. Carried 4-0.
General Fund Payables$165,949.77
Special Revenue Fund Payables$277,176.83
EDA Payables$5,084.32
Payroll$37,876.30
On a motion by Frank, second by Hopkins, the meeting was adjourned at 8:08 p.m.
Carried 4-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City of Hinckley
Published in the Hinckley News January 20, 2022
