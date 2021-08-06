CITY OF HINCKLEY
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL – SHELTER REMOVAL
The City of Hinckley is requesting bids for the removal of the shelter, storage shed and cook shack next to the softball fields at West Side Park. The City will be replacing the shelter in the spring. The existing structure needs to be removed prior to September 7, 2021
All material related to the structure, including but not limited to, all metal sheets and wood posts are to be removed at the expense of the winning bidder within the specified timeframe. Bid packets are available at City Hall, located at 106 1st St SE, Hinckley, MN 55037. Bids must be submitted before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The City Council will award the removal contract to the winning bidder at the August 10, 2021 City Council meeting.
The winning bidder will be determined based on a combination of Bid Amount and Removal Date.
Published in the Hinckley News July, 22, 29, August 5, 2021
