CITY OF SANDSTONE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
John Wright Building – Interior Construction Work
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
Notice is hereby given that bids will be received by the City of Sandstone until 1:00 p.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, for the furnishing of all labor and materials for interior construction work at the John Wright Building (located at 130 Oriole Street East in the City of Sandstone). Components of required work include garage doors & openings, electrical throughout, floor grind & polish, framing of walls and mezzanine, sheetrock, fire caulking, fire walls/insulation, ceiling and wall steel and channel, drop ceiling, windows & doors, patching holes. This is a design build project.
The issue office for the bidding documents is: City of Sandstone located at 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, MN 55072, 320-245-5241, Kathy George, City Administrator, administrator@sandstonemn.com. Bidding documents may be obtained by contacting City Administrator Kathy George.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received and accepted electronically. Bid security in the amount of 5 percent (5%) of the Bid must accompany each Bid. A contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Kathy George
City Administrator
City of Sandstone, MN
(Published in the Pine County Courier August 13, 2020
