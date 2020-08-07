PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted to demonstrate the accuracy of the voting system to be used at the City of Sandstone Primary Election to be held on the 11th day of August, 2020. Test at City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, Minnesota and will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press and the public.
(Published in the Pine County Courier August 6, 2020)
