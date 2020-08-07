CITY OF SANDSTONE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Sandstone, will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Sandstone City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN to consider the following action:
The City of Sandstone is in the process of developing a wellhead protection plan for its drinking water supply wells. The completed wellhead protection plan, Part 2, draft for this system as required by the Minnesota Wellhead Protection Rule (part 4720.5350, subparts 1-3) is available for review at the Sandstone City Hall. Consistent with the Wellhead Protection Rule (part 4720.5350, subpart 4), a Public Hearing has been scheduled for August 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM at City Hall, 119 4th Street, Sandstone, MN to discuss issues and address all comments related to the plan. We welcome your participation at this event.
Anyone desiring to be heard with reference to the above action may be heard at this meeting. If you are unable to attend the hearing but wish to comment, you may submit a written letter to City Administrator, City of Sandstone, 119 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072 or submit an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com.
Dated: July 24, 2020
/s/ Kathy George
City Administrator
(Published in the Pine County Courier August 6 13, 2020)
