CITY OF SANDSTONE
COUNTY OF PINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE NO.
20210120-02
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING Chapter 5 – PLANNING AND LAND USE REGULATIONS
SECTION 515 - Zoning
OF THE SANDSTONE CITY CODE
The City Council of the City of Sandstone does hereby ordain the following amendment to the City of Sandstone City Code of Ordinances:
Section 1. Rescind. The following paragraphs of Chapter 515 – Zoning, and Zoning Districts as displayed on the City’s Zoning Map, are hereby rescinded in their entirety:
515.12 Large Lot Rural District (RR)
515.13 Low Density Residential District (R-1)
515.17 High-Density Residential District (R-2)
515.18 Medical Business District (B-4)
515.19 Central Business District (B-1)
515.20 Interchange Business District (B-5)
515.21 Highway Business District (B-2)
515.22 Commercial Tier 3 District (C-3)
515.23 Light Industrial District (I-1)
515.24 Limited Industrial District (I-2)
515.37, Subdivision 11 Accessory Buildings and Structures
515.39 District Boundary Descriptions
No section number: P – Large Lot Rural
No section number: RM – Medium Density Residential
No section number: IG – General Industrial
Section 2. Additions. The following paragraphs are created and added to Chapter 515 – Zoning of the Sandstone City Code:
515.11 Traditional Residential District (TR)
515.13 Suburban Residential District (SR)
515.15 Historic Downtown District (HD)
515.17 Highway Mixed Use District (HMU)
515.19 Prospective Interchange Development District (PI)
515.21 Professional / Light Industrial Business Park (P/LIBP)
515.23 Industrial District (I)
515.25 Public Recreation / Open Space District (PR/OS)
Section 3. Zoning Map. The City Zoning Map has been amended to reflect these changes.
Section 4. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its passage and publication in the official newspaper of the City of Sandstone.
Section 5. Adoption Date. This Ordinance No. 20210120-01 was adopted on this 20th day of January, 2021, by a vote of __5___ ayes and __0___ nays.
By:
Peter Spartz, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier January 28, 2021
