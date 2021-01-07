Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
December 23, 2020
Call to order: 6:02 p.m.
This meeting took place via Zoom video conferencing.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede, Matt Anderson
Members absent: Randy Riley, Kris LaBounty
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Tim Schmutzer
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Rahier, second Spartz to approve the minutes of the November 9, 2020 Regular EDA Meeting. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Anderson, second Rahier, to adopt Resolution No. 20201223-01 approving the Purchase Agreement between the EDA and North Court Apartments. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Anderson, second Gaede, to approve the Management Agreement with Trellis Mgmt. for the management of North Court Apartments, and further to authorize Executive Director George and EDA Member/Mayor Spartz to work with Trellis to create the Management Plan and Budget. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier, to appoint Matt Anderson for a 2-year term (2021 and 2022) and Tim Schmutzer for a 1-year term (2021) to serve on the EDA Board. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz, to close the meeting at 6:40 p.m. in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.05, subdivision 3(c), to consider offers or counteroffers for the purchase or sale of real or personal property and to review confidential or protected nonpublic appraisal data and to determine the asking price for real property to be sold by the EDA. Motion carried 5-0.
The following properties were discussed: 45.5320.000, 45.5318.000, 45.0039.001 and 45.0101.014.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier, to re-open the meeting at 7:11 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier, to accept the offer from Doua Vue of $38,500 for the purchase of 45.0039.001 and 45.0101.014. Motion carried 5-0. The EDA will hold a public hearing on the sale at the January 27th EDA meeting.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to adjourn at 7:40 p.m. Motion carried 4-0. Anderson had to leave the meeting prior to adjournment.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St. , or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
(Published in the Pine County Courier December 31, 2020)
