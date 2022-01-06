CITY OF SANDSTONE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Commission of the City of Sandstone will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072 to take public comment on a:

Request for an interim use permit in accordance with City Code Section 515.11, subdivision 4, by Terry Kincaid to operate a Home Occupation Type 3 – Barbar Shop at  1117 State Highway 23 N, which is zoned Traditional Residential District.   

All persons desiring to be heard with reference to the above matter may do so at the public hearing.   

If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the Planning Commission, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the Planning Commission at the public hearing.

Dated December 21, 2021

/s/ Kathy George, City Administrator 

 Publised in the Pine County Courier December 30, 2021 and January 6, 2022

