ORDINANCE NO. 20210120-01

CITY OF SANDSTONE

PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING APPENDIX II-LICENSE FEES AND PERMITS OF THE SANDSTONE CITY COD

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANDSTONE ORDAINS:

SECTION 1: Appendix II of the Sandstone City Code regarding fees and charges for services is amended as follows (strike-through = deletion; underline = addition):

Type of Service                                           FEE

Administrative

                             Administrative Citation

50.00                                 subsequent similar offense within 12 Months              150% pf previous fee

Assessment Notice-Unpaid City Services       15.00 20.00

-at time mailed notice

Individual Camping Sites at Robinson Park      10.00/night

Group Camp Sites at Robinson Park               30.00/night

     Building

Manufactured Home Installation Permit           100.00

     Cemetery     

Winter Locate Fee (Jan through Mar 15)         200.00

Winter Cremains (Jan through Mar 15)           200.00

Winter Cemetery Plowing (Jan through Mar 15) 75.00

     Fire

Fire & Explosion Escrow-portion of proceeds from insurance settlement to ensure cleanup, etc.

     Permits $ Licenses

Mobile Food Units &                                 25/day Annul 100.00

Food Carts License Fee Temporary

     Utility

Assessment Certification Notice-             15.00 20.00

Unpaid notice-at time mailed

Certification Fee (Admin)    8% 10% of amount certified to taxes

Section 2. Adoption. Upon consideration and review, the 2021 Fee Schedule hereto attached as Exhibit A is hereby adopted and becomes effective January 1, 2021

Section 3. Effective Date This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its passage and publication in the official newspaper of the City of Sandstone.

Section 4. Adoption Date. This Ordinance No. 20210120-01 was adopted on this 20th day of January, 2021, by a vote of __5__Ayes and _0__Nays.

CITY OF SANDSTONE

Peter Spartz, Mayor

ATTEST

Kathy George, City Administrator

Published in the Pine County Courier January 28, 2021

