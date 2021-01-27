ORDINANCE NO. 20210120-01
CITY OF SANDSTONE
PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING APPENDIX II-LICENSE FEES AND PERMITS OF THE SANDSTONE CITY COD
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANDSTONE ORDAINS:
SECTION 1: Appendix II of the Sandstone City Code regarding fees and charges for services is amended as follows (strike-through = deletion; underline = addition):
Type of Service FEE
Administrative
Administrative Citation
50.00 subsequent similar offense within 12 Months 150% pf previous fee
Assessment Notice-Unpaid City Services 15.00 20.00
-at time mailed notice
Individual Camping Sites at Robinson Park 10.00/night
Group Camp Sites at Robinson Park 30.00/night
Building
Manufactured Home Installation Permit 100.00
Cemetery
Winter Locate Fee (Jan through Mar 15) 200.00
Winter Cremains (Jan through Mar 15) 200.00
Winter Cemetery Plowing (Jan through Mar 15) 75.00
Fire
Fire & Explosion Escrow-portion of proceeds from insurance settlement to ensure cleanup, etc.
Permits $ Licenses
Mobile Food Units & 25/day Annul 100.00
Food Carts License Fee Temporary
Utility
Assessment Certification Notice- 15.00 20.00
Unpaid notice-at time mailed
Certification Fee (Admin) 8% 10% of amount certified to taxes
Section 2. Adoption. Upon consideration and review, the 2021 Fee Schedule hereto attached as Exhibit A is hereby adopted and becomes effective January 1, 2021
Section 3. Effective Date This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its passage and publication in the official newspaper of the City of Sandstone.
Section 4. Adoption Date. This Ordinance No. 20210120-01 was adopted on this 20th day of January, 2021, by a vote of __5__Ayes and _0__Nays.
CITY OF SANDSTONE
Peter Spartz, Mayor
ATTEST
Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier January 28, 2021
