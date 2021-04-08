CITY OF STURGEON LAKE
Closed Meeting
The City of Sturgeon Lake Council will be holding a Closed meeting according to MN State Statute 13D.05, after the Regular City Council meeting on Tuesday April 13, 2021. The purpose of the closed meeting is to discuss employee performance and employee security matters. All meetings are held remotely per Minn. State Statute 13D.021.
Published in the Askov American on April 8, 2021
