CITY OF STURGEON LAKE
PUBLIC HEARING
Held by tele/video conference per MN State Statute 13D.021
February 16, 2021
at 6:00 pm
A Public Hearing will be held before the regular City meeting on February 16, 2021.
The purpose of the public hearing is to approve the next step of the small cities assist grant with the help of Lakes and Pines. Funds from the grant may be used to rehabilitate commercial buildings and owner-occupied homes of low to moderate income households.
The public is welcome to attend. Instructions for attending the hearing are at the front of City Hall or by calling 218-372-3391.
The Regular City Council Meeting will follow the hearing.
Published in the Askov American on January 28, 2021
