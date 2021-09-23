CITY OF WILLOW RIVER
OFFICIAL SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 93,
AN ORDINANCE REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 22, LICENSING AND REGULATION THE SALE OF NON-INTOXICATING MALT LIQUORS, REPEALING INCONSISTENT ORDINANCES AND PROVIDING A PENALTY FOR THE VIOATLION THEREOF, Adopted April 4, 1933; AND ORDINANCE NO. 23, PROVIDING FOR A MUNICIPAL LIQUOR STORE FOR THE OFF SALE OF SPIRITUOUS AND MALT LIQUORES, Adopted December 1, 1941; AND ORDINANCE NO. 25, LICENSING AND REGULATING THE SALE OF INTOXICATING LIQUOR, Adopted December 1, 1941; AND ORDINANCE NO. 26, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 25, Adopted July 3, 1948; AND ORDINANCE NO. 27, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 22 AND NO. 25, Adopted August 11, 1949; AND ORDINANCE NO. 28, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 26, Adopted December 16, 1949; AND ORDINANCE 30, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 26, Adopted October 7, 1953; AND ORDINANCE NO. 43, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 30, Adopted October 7, 1968; AND ORDINANCE NO. 48, SPECIAL SUNDAY ON SALE LIQUOR LICENSE, Adopted January 15, 1970; AND ORDINANCE NO. 52, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 30, Adopted October 4, 1976; AND ORDINANCE NO. 61, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NOS. 22, 25, AND 27, Adopted November 5, 1984; AND ORDINANCE NO. 65, ESTABLISHING A MUNICIPAL LIQUOR DISPENSARY, Adopted June 17, 1935; AND ORDINANCE NO. 73, LIQUOR AND BEER ORDINANCE, Adopted July 3, 1995; AND ORDINANCE NO. 91, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 73, Adopted July 3, 2017; AND ORDINANCE NO. 92, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 48, Adopted July 3, 2017 AND ESTABLISHING NEW REGULATIONS REGULATING THE POSSESSION, SALE AND CONSUMPTION OF INTOXICATING AND 3.2 PERCENT MALT LIQUOR WITHIN THE CITY OF WILLOW RIVER, MINNESOTA.
The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 93, which was passed by the city Council on September 7, 2021.
A printed copy of this ordinance is available for inspection by any person at the office of the city clerk during normal business hours, and at the community library, if there is one, or if not, in any other public location which the council designates.
The ordinance regulating the possession, sale and consumption of intoxicating and 3.2 percent malt liquor within this city contains the following provisions.
NOW THEREFORE, The City Council of Willow River, Minnesota ordains that Ordinance No. 73, Liquor and beer ordinance, and any amendments thereto, BE REVOKED IN FULL, AND REPLACED TO READ AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1 adopts Minn. Stat. Ch. 340A, as it may be amended from time to time, by reference.
Section 2 permits the city to be more restrictive than state law concerning the sale and possession of alcoholic beverages.
Section 3 defines “liquor” and “restaurant” as those terms are used in the ordinance.
Section 4 requires persons holding a raffle, silent auction or fundraising event where wine, beer or intoxicating liquor is awarded as a prize to register with the city ten days prior to conducting the event.
Section 5 limits the number of licenses which may be issued.
Section 6 establishes the term and expiration dates for licenses.
Section 7 establishes the kinds of licenses which may be issued:
A. 3.2 percent malt liquor on-sale licenses;
B. 3.2 percent malt liquor off-sale license;
C. Temporary 3.2 percent malt liquor licenses;
D. Off-sale intoxicating liquor licenses;
E. On-sale intoxicating liquor licenses;
F. Sunday on-sale intoxicating liquor licenses;
G. Combination on-sale/off-sale intoxicating liquor licenses;
H. Temporary on-sale intoxicating liquor licenses;
I. On-sale wine licenses;
J. One day consumption and display permits;
K. Culinary class limited on-sale licenses;
L. Temporary off-sale wine licenses;
M. Brew pub on-sale intoxicating liquor or on-sale 3.2 percent malt liquor licenses;
N. Brewer off-sale malt liquor licenses;
O. Brewer temporary on-sale intoxicating liquor licenses;
P. A brewer taproom license;
Q. A cocktail room license;
R. A microdistiller off-sale license;
S. A microdistiller temporary on-sale intoxicating liquor license.
Section 8 authorizes the establishment of license fees by ordinance or resolution.
Section 9 permits the Council, in its sound discretion, to grant or deny applications for licenses, or for the transfer or renewal of any license.
Section 10 describes the information required in an application for a license.
Section 11 requires a specific description of the premises to be licensed.
Section 12 provides that applications for renewal of licenses must be filed at least 90 days before the date of expiration, and permits the council in its sound discretion to renew or not renew a license.
Section 13 prohibits the transfer of a license without Council approval.
Section 14 requires background and financial investigations of applicants for a license, renewal of a license or transfer of a license.
Section 15 provides for a hearing on the issuance of a license.
Section 16 establishes restrictions on the issuance of a license.
Section 17 establishes the conditions of a liquor license that a licensee must follow to avoid suspension or revocation. The failure of a licensee to meet any one of the conditions of the license specified below shall result in a suspension of the license until the condition is met.
• Within 90 days after employment, every person selling or serving liquor in an establishment which has an “on-sale” license shall receive training regarding the selling or serving of liquor to customers. The training shall be provided by an organization approved by the Council. Proof of training of the servers shall be provided by the licensee.
• Every licensee is responsible for the conduct of the place of business and the conditions of sobriety and order in it. The act of any employee on the licensed premises is deemed the act of the licensee as well, and the licensee shall be liable to all penalties provided by this ordinance and the law equally with the employee.
• Every licensee shall allow any peace officer, health officer, city employee, or any other person designated by the Council to conduct compliance checks and to otherwise enter, inspect and search the premises of the licensee during business hours and after business hours during the time when customers remain on the premises without a warrant.
• No on-sale establishment shall display liquor to the public during hours when the sale of liquor is prohibited.
• Compliance with financial responsibility requirements of state law and of this ordinance is a continuing condition of any license.
• Compliance with the provisions an off sale intoxicating liquor license fee reduction pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 340A.408, subd. 3(c).
Section 18 establishes the hours and days of sale which are consistent with those established by state law. In addition, the ordinance provides that:
• No person shall consume, nor shall any on-sale licensee permit any consumption of intoxicating liquor or 3.2 percent malt liquor in an on-sale licensed premises more than 30 minutes after the time when a sale can legally occur.
• No on-sale licensee shall permit any glass, bottle or other container containing intoxicating liquor or 3.2 percent malt liquor to remain upon any table, bar, stool or other place where customers are served, more than 30 minutes after the time when a sale can legally occur.
• No person, other than the licensee and any employee, shall remain on the on-sale licensed premises more than 30 minutes after the time when a sale can legally occur.
Section 19 prohibits minors and underage persons on licensed premises except under certain conditions:
• No person under the age of 18 years shall be employed in any rooms constituting the place in which intoxicating liquors or 3.2 percent malt liquor are sold at retail on sale, except that persons under the age of 18 may be employed as musicians or to perform the duties of a bus person or dishwashing services in places defined as a restaurant, hotel, motel or other multipurpose building serving food in rooms in which intoxicating liquors or 3.2 percent malt liquor are sold at retail on sale.
• No person under the age of 21 years may enter a licensed establishment except to work, consume meals on premises that qualify as a restaurant, or attend social functions that are held in a portion of the premises where liquor is not sold.
Section 20 prohibits persons from mixing or preparing liquor for consumption in any public place of business unless it has a license or permit.
Section 21 establishes the circumstances and procedures for suspension and revocation of a license. The Council is required to either suspend for a period not to exceed 60 days or revoke any liquor license upon finding that the licensee has failed to comply with any applicable statute, regulation or provision of this ordinance relating to liquor. Lapse of required proof of financial responsibility shall effect an immediate suspension of any license issued pursuant to this ordinance or state law without further action of the Council. Notice of cancellation or lapse of a current liquor liability policy shall also constitute notice to the licensee of the impending suspension of the license. A schedule of minimum periods of suspension and for revocation is established.
Section 22 provides for penalties for violating this ordinance, including a schedule of civil penalties.
Section 23 establishes the effective date of the ordinance which is the date of the publication of this summary of the ordinance.
Section 24 approves this summary of the ordinance.
This summary was approved by the City Council of Willow River, Minnesota, on September 7, 2021.
Published in the Askov American September 23, 2021
