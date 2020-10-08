CITY SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT
City of Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2021 budget information concerning the City of Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.6965. This budget is not complete. The complete budget may be examined at City Hall, 3084 Farm to Market Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN. The city council approved this budget on September 8, 2020.
2020 Actual
General Fund2020 Budget8/31/20192021Budget
REVENUES
Property Tax$198,000.00$117,160.00$198,000.00
Special Assessments10,000.0014,247.1513,864.00
Licenses & Permits1,624.005,839.004,700.00
LGA60,906.0030,564.0064,555.00
Charges for Services407,444.00209,757.00341,550.00
Other intergovernmental
Revenue6,400.000.00300.00
Interest Earnings6,500.001,801.003,125.00
Miscellaneous500.00675.004,000.00
TOTAL REVENUE$691,374.00$380,043.15$630,094.00
EXPENDITURES
General Government$119,190.00$29,792.00$117,115.00
Public Safety25,155.009,777.0020,623.00
Streets/Public Works72,758.0020,696.0062,929.00
Culture & Recreation2,590.00245.001,240.00
Miscellaneous2,000.0064.00200.00
Debt Service-principal258,000.00258,000.00262,000.00
Interest Charges69,405.0069,407.0065,951.70
TOTAL EXPENDITURE$549,098.00387,981.00530,058.70
(Published in the Askov American September 24, 2020)
