CLOVER TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF
ANNUAL MEETING
and ELECTION OF OFFICERS and BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Clover Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the Tuesday March 16, 2021.
The Election Poll hours will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm,
at which time the voters will elect: one Supervisor 3 year term, and one Treasurer.
The Board of Canvas will commence at 8:10 pm.
And the Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Annual meeting and Election will be held at the Clover Town hall located at
48988 State Hwy. 48.
Dated this 12th day of February, 2021
Sandra Nelson
Clerk, Town of Clover
Published in the Hinckley News on February 18, 25, 2021
