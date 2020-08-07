CLOVER TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2020 at 7:00 pm, a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system used by the Township of Clover for the 2020 Primary Election to be held on the 11th day of August, 2020, will correctly mark the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Town hall 48988 State Hwy 48 Hinckley, MN. This test will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press, and the public.
Given by my hand this 3rd day of August, 2020
Sandra Nelson
Clerk, Clover Township
Published in the Hinckley News August 6, 2020
