STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

Court File No. 58-CV-21-311

NOTICE of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication

Christy Corinna Cederholm and On Behalf of the Minor Child(ren)

Petitioner 

vs. 

Bradd Louis James Mlaskoch 

Respondent

To Respondent:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on July 8, 2021.

A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date of the date of this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063.

Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.

Dated: 7/30/2021

Abigail Meemken

Court Administrator/Deputy

 Published in the Pine County Courier Aug. 5, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.