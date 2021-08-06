STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 58-CV-21-311
NOTICE of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication
Christy Corinna Cederholm and On Behalf of the Minor Child(ren)
Petitioner
vs.
Bradd Louis James Mlaskoch
Respondent
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on July 8, 2021.
A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date of the date of this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063.
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Dated: 7/30/2021
Abigail Meemken
Court Administrator/Deputy
Published in the Pine County Courier Aug. 5, 2021
