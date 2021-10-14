STATE OF MINNESOTADISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Civil Other/Miscellaneous
Court File No. 58-CV-21-44
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
UNDER JUDGMENT AND DECREE-Real Property
Stearns Bank National Association, Plaintiff,
vs.
Luoma Egg Ranch, Inc., a Minnesota, Corporation, Luoma Family Partnership, LLP, a Minnesota limited liability partnership, Judy M. Luoma, Nancy J. Wilkening, Sandra A. White, The Jamar Company, Angela Dawson, and John Doe and Mary Roe, Defendants.
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
ss.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that under and by virtue of a Judgment made and entered in the above entitled action on the 20th day of July, 2021, by the District Court of Pine County, Minnesota, Tenth Judicial District, a certified copy of which has been delivered to me directing the sale of the premises hereinafter described, to satisfy the amount found and adjudged due Plaintiff in the above entitled action from Defendant Luoma Egg Ranch, Inc. and Defendant Luoma Family Partnership, LLP, as prescribed in the Judgment, the undersigned Sheriff of Pine County will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, on the 18th day of November , 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at the Lobby of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, the premises and real estate, lying and being in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, described in said Judgment, to wit:
Parcel 1:
The South Half of the Northeast Quarter (S ½ of NE ¼) of Section 16, Township 43, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
Parcel 2:
The West Half of the Southwest Quarter (W ½ of SW ¼) and the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SE ¼ of SW ¼) of Section 16, Township 43, Range 20, LESS the following described parcels:
The Westerly 200 feet of the Southerly 420 feet of the NW ¼ of SW ¼, Section 16, Township 43, Range 20, AND that part of the S ½ of SW ¼ of Section 16, Township 43, Range 20, described as beginning at the Southwest corner of the SE ¼ of SW ¼ of said Section 16; thence east, along the south line of said SW ¼, a distance of 596 feet; thence North at right angles 684 feet; thence West at right angles 596 feet; thence South at right angles 684 feet to the point of beginning
AND
The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE ¼ of SW ¼) of Section 16, Township 43, Range 20
AND
The Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 16, Township 43, Range 20.
Parcel 3:
The North Half of the Southeast Quarter (N ½ of SE ¼) of Section 16, Township 43, Range 20.
Parcel 4:
The East Half of the Northwest Quarter (E ½ of NW ¼) of Section 16, Township 43, Range 20.
Parcel 5:
The Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼ of NE ¼) of Section 16, Township 43, Range 20.
Parcel 6:
The Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW ¼ of NE ¼) of Section 16, Township 43, Range 20.
Parcel 7:
The Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of Section 15, Township 43, Range 20, LESS THE FOLLOWING PARCEL: That part of the NW ¼ of NW ¼ of Section 15, Township 43, Range 20, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said NW ¼ of NW ¼; thence North over and along the West boundary line of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ a distance of 470 feet; thence East and parallel to the South boundary line of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ a distance of 470 feet; thence South and parallel with the West boundary line of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ a distance of 470 feet to the South boundary line of said NW ¼ of NW ¼; thence West over and along the South boundary line of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ a distance of 470 feet to the point of beginning.
Parcel 8:
That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼ of NW ¼) of Section 15, Township 43, Range 20, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said NW ¼ of NW ¼; thence North over and along the West boundary line of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ a distance of 470 feet; thence East and parallel to the South boundary line of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ a distance of 470 feet; thence South and parallel with the West boundary line of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ a distance of 470 feet to the South boundary line of said NW ¼ of NW ¼; thence West over and along the South boundary line of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ a distance of 470 feet to the point of beginning.
(hereinafter the “Premises”) together with (i) all buildings and improvements now or hereafter located on the Premises (the “Improvements”), (ii) all of the estate, right, title, claim or demand of any nature whatsoever of Defendant Luoma Egg Ranch, Inc. and Defendant Luoma Family Partnership, LLP (the “Borrower”) either in law or in equity, in possession or expectancy, in and to the Mortgaged Property (as defined below) or any part thereof; (iii) all easements, rights-of-way, gores of land, streets, ways, alleys, passages, sewer rights, waters, water courses, water rights and powers, and all estates, rights, titles, interests, privileges, liberties, tenements, hereditaments, and appurtenances of any nature whatsoever, in any way belonging, relating or pertaining to the Mortgaged Property (including, without limitation, any and all development rights, air rights or similar or comparable rights of any nature whatsoever now or hereafter appurtenant to the Premises or now or hereafter transferred to the Premises) and all land lying in the bed of any street, road or avenue, opened or proposed, in front of or adjoining the Premises to the center line thereof; (iv) all machinery, apparatus, equipment, fittings, fixtures and other property of every kind and nature whatsoever owned by the Borrower, or in which the Borrower has or shall have an interest, now or hereafter located upon the Mortgaged Property, or appurtenances thereto, or usable in connection with the present or future operation and occupancy of the Mortgaged Property and all building equipment, materials and supplies of any nature whatsoever owned by the Borrower, or in which the Borrower has or shall have an interest, now or hereafter located upon the Mortgaged Property (hereinafter collectively referred to as the Equipment), and the right, title and interest of the Borrower in and to any of the Equipment which may be subject to any security agreements (as defined in the Uniform Commercial Code of the State in which the Premises are located), superior in lien to the lien of this Mortgage; (v) all awards or payments, including interest thereon, and the right to receive the same, which may be made with respect to the Mortgaged Property, whether from the exercise of the right of eminent domain (including any transfer made in lieu of the exercise of said right), or for any other injury to or decrease in value of the Mortgaged Property; (vi) all leases and other agreements (other than the Ground Lease) affecting the use or occupancy of the Mortgaged Property now or hereafter entered into (hereinafter referred to as the Leases) and the right to receive and apply the rents, issues and profits of the Mortgaged Property (hereinafter referred to as the Rents) to the payment of the Obligations; (vii) all proceeds of and any unearned premiums on any insurance policies (collectively, hereinafter referred to as the Policies) covering the Mortgaged Property, including without limitation, the right to receive and apply the proceeds of any insurance, judgments, or settlements made in lieu thereof, for damage to the Mortgaged Property; (viii) the right, in the name and on behalf of the Borrower, to appear in and defend any action or proceeding brought with respect to the Mortgaged Property and to commence any action or proceeding to protect the interest of Plaintiff in the Mortgaged Property; and (ix) all proceeds of each of the foregoing (all of the foregoing, together with the Premises, the “Mortgaged Property”).
Property Address: 65821 County Hwy 61, Finlayson, MN; 66398 County Hwy 61, Finlayson; and 66624 County Hwy 61, Finlayson.
Parcel Identification Nos:13.0190.000, 13.0198.000, 13.0194.000, 13.0191.000, 13.0188.000, 13.0189.000, 13.0184.000, and 13.0185.000
BY: JEFF NELSON
Sheriff of Pine County, Minnesota
Dated: 09-23-21
D. Sherwood McKinnis, #176898
McKINNIS & DOOM, P.A.
200 3rd Avenue NE, Suite 300
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 552-7777
Published in the Hinckley News September 30, October 7, 14, 21, 28, November 4, 2021
