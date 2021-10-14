STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CASE TYPE: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-21-469
SUMMONS
City of Askov, a Minnesota Municipal
Corporation, and Rocky Kroon, Personal
Representative of the Estate of Henry Kroon
Plaintiffs,
vs.
J. Albert Johnson, also known as Albert J. Johnson (deceased) and
Hattie Johnson (deceased) and the unknown heirs of J. Albert Johnson
and Hattie Johnson, Clarence Morgensen
also known as Clarence Glenn Morgensen (deceased),
Eva Morgensen (deceased) and the unknown heirs
of Clarence Morgensen and Eva Morgensen.
Phyllis E. Morgensen (deceased), and the unknown heirs of Phyllis E. Morgensen,
Edward Eaton, also known as Edward Laverne Eaton (deceased)
and Carol Eaton (deceased), Theresa Barton, Thomas Quinn, Douglas Eaton
Lori Bertram, Scott Eaton, Wanda Strandmark, and Wendy Kezar
and the unknown heirs of Edward Eaton and
Carol Eaton; Jimmy Lee Kroon, Northview Bank,
also all other persons unknown
claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the
real estate described in the Complaint herein
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
Kevin A. Hofstad
539 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
[SEE EXHIBIT A attached hereto]
(Hereinafter referred to as the “the property”).
The object of this action is to obtain a judgment determining that Plaintiffs are the Owners in fee simple title, of the property, and that none of the said defendants have any estate or interest therein or lien thereon.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03 you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
Dated: September 22, 2021
/s/ Kevin A. Hofstad
Kevin A. Hofstad
Attorney for Plaintiffs
539 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
Attorney Reg. #12445X
(320) 629-7537
EXHIBIT A
That part of Lot 15, AUDITOR’S SUBDIVISION of the East Half of Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter, Section 19, Township 43, Range 19, according to the recorded plat thereof, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Commencing at the southeast corner of said Lot 15; thence North 00 degrees 13 minutes 57 seconds West (Minnesota County Coordinate System, Pine County, 2011 Adjustment) along the east line of said Lot 15, a distance of 13.00 feet to the north line of the South 13.00 feet of said lot 15; thence South 89 degrees 39 minutes 03 seconds West along said north line of the South 13.00 feet, a distance of 92.00 feet to the west line of the land described in said Book 134, page 467 of Deeds, on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder, Pine County, Minnesota and the point of beginning; thence continuing South 89 degrees 39 minutes 03 seconds West along said north line of the South 13.00 feet, a distance of 33.00 feet to the easterly line of easterly line of Document Number 172162, on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder, Pine County, Minnesota; thence North 00 degrees 13 minutes 57 seconds West along the east line of said Document Number 172162, a distance of 55.10 feet to the south line of the land described in Book 138, page 444 of Deeds, on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder, Pine County, Minnesota; thence North 89 degrees 39 minutes 03 seconds East along the south line of said Book 138, page 444 of Deeds, a distance of 33.00 feet to the west line of the land described in said Book 134, page 467 of Deeds; thence South 00 degrees 13 minutes 57 seconds East along the west line of said Book 134, page 467 of Deeds, a distance of 55.10 feet to the point of beginning.
Published in the Askov American October 7, 14, 21, 2021
