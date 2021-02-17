STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 58-PR-21-7

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DESCENT OF OMITTED PROPERTY

In Re: Estate of

Palmer T. Carlson

Decedent.

Debra Ann Brigan (“Petitioner”) has filed a petition for Decree of Descent of Omitted Property. It is Ordered that on April 7th, 2021, at 9:30 AM, via REMOTE technology, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on the petition.

The petition represents that the Decedent owned property omitted from a previous probate proceeding. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

-Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

-Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401)3).

BY THE COURT

/s/ Heather M. Wynn

Judge of District Court

Amy Willer

Court Administrator

CABAK LAW, LLC

/s/ John M. Cabak

MN # 0388929

243 Main Street South

Pine City, MN 55063

Telephone: (320) 629-2529

Facsimile: (855) 629-2500

e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Published in the Pine County Courier February 11, 18, 202

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.