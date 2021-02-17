STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 58-PR-21-7
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DESCENT OF OMITTED PROPERTY
In Re: Estate of
Palmer T. Carlson
Decedent.
Debra Ann Brigan (“Petitioner”) has filed a petition for Decree of Descent of Omitted Property. It is Ordered that on April 7th, 2021, at 9:30 AM, via REMOTE technology, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent owned property omitted from a previous probate proceeding. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
-Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
-Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401)3).
BY THE COURT
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willer
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
/s/ John M. Cabak
MN # 0388929
243 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: (320) 629-2529
Facsimile: (855) 629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the Pine County Courier February 11, 18, 202
