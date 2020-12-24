STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-20-89
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Dean Eugene Olson, also known as Dean E. Olson and Dean Olson, Decedent.
It is ordered and Notice is given that on January 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM a hearing will be held in this Court via Zoom Hearing, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs of the decedent, and for the appointment of Edward D Olson, whose address is 1203 Maple Grove Road, Duluth, Minnesota 55811, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing of filed with Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
/s/ K K Martin
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Peter L. Radosevhich (MN# 027236X)
RADOSEVICH LAW OFFICE
PO Box 384
Esko Minnesota 55733
Telephone: (218) 879-0008
(Published in the Hinckley News December 24, 31, 2020)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.