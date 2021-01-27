DELL GROVE TOWNSHIP 2021 MEETING DATES
The following meetings, unless otherwise noted, will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Dell Grove Emmanuel Church 16726 Grindstone Lake Rd, Sandstone:
February 2, with Board of Audit at 8 p.m.
March 9, Annual Meeting at 7 p.m., monthly meeting to follow
April 2, Board to attend Township training in Duluth.
April 6
April 12, Board of Appeal 1 p.m., telephone conference.
May 1 Road Inspection, 11 a.m., starting from Nick Harris residence.
May 4
June 1
July 6
August 3
September 7
October 5
November 2
December 7
January 4, 2022
If any meetings are changed, the notice will be posted on the board, west side of the Church.
Information can also be found at www.dellgrovetownship.com
Dell Grove Township
Janet Foss, Clerk
Published in the Pine County Courier January 28, 2021
