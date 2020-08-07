DELL GROVE TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
On August 7. at 7:00 p.m., at the Dell Grove Lutheran Church on County 27, a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system, to be used at the Primary Election to be held the 11th day of August, 2020, will correctly count and scan the votes cast for all candidates. It will be open to representataives of the political parties, candidates, the press, and the public.
Janet Foss, Clerk
Dell Grove Township
Published in the Hinckley News August 6, 2020
