STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CASE TYPE: Quiet Title
SUMMONS
Michael Crain and Kyle Crain, father and son, as joint tenants, Plaintiffs,
File No. 58-CV-21-527
-VS-
Michael Pfeffer, a single person, and Aaron Casselberry, a single person; and Kenneth M. Geschwill and Karen M. Geschwill, husband and wife,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The plaintiffs’ complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an answer within twenty-one (21) days of the date on which you received this summons. You must send a copy of your answer to the person who signed this summons, whose address appears at the end of this document.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The answer is your written response to the plaintiffs’ complaint. In your answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the complaint. If you believe the plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the complaint, you must say so in your answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within twenty-one (21) days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story and the court may decide against you and award the plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the court administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN PINE COUNTY, STATE OF MINNESOTA, LEGALLY
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NW % of SW %), Section Twenty-Four (24), Township Forty-four (44), Range Nineteen (19), Pine County, Minnesota, viz: Start from the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NW % of SW 4); thence South 1,320 feet; thence West 320 feet; thence North 1,320 feet; thence East 320 feet to the beginning.
TIMOTHY J. NOLAN,
ATTORNEY AT LAW, PLLC Dated: October 21, 2021
by Timothy J. Nolan
(ID. No. 203671)
100 West Franklin Ave
Suite 203
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Telephone: 952/746-0040
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §549.211, Subd. 1, Plaintiff acknowledges, by their attorney(s) hereunder, that costs, disbursements and reasonable attorney’s fees and witness fees may be awarded to the opposing parties pursuant to this statute.
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §543.22, all civil cases are subject to Alternative Dispute Resolution processes, with certain exceptions, pursuant to Rule 114 Minnesota General Rules of Practice. Further information regarding Alternative Dispute Resolution is available from the court administrator.
Timothy J. Nolan
Published in the Hinckley News December 23, 30, 2021 January 6
