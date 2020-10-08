East Central Schools,
ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
September 21, 2020
The East Central School Board held a regular school board meeting on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 6 pm in the Auditorium.
Members present: Rich Thomsen, Doug Ecklund, Peter Brown, Judy Loken, Julie Domogalla, Jeannette Kester and Andy Almos. Also present: Kristi Zemke, Admin Asst, Jenny Nelson, Business Manager, Chloe Revier, Student Representative, Kristie Ronchetti, Newspaper, Stef Youngberg, HS Principal, Kris Chryst, Elem Principal, Todd Lindstrom, AD, Frank Moyer, Transportation Manager, Paul Stenberg, Teacher, Marlana Benzie-Lourey, Teacher, Cassie Gaede, Counselor, Amanda Thompson, Teacher and Richard Wahlquist, Community Member.
I. Chair Thomsen called the meeting to order at 6 pm.
II. WORLDS BEST WORKFORCE PUBLIC HEARING – Superintendent Almos presented the districts WBWF plan. Chair Thomsen opened the hearing up for public comments at 6:13 pm. Cassie Gaede shared some data with the board regarding after graduation stats on workforce, college and encouraged exposure to more opportunities and providing students with additional skills (ag/business). Almos suggested a meeting with Gaede and Mrs. Youngberg to discuss further and update the college and careers section in WBWF. Chair Thomsen closed the hearing at 6:31 pm.
III. No items presented at Open Forum.
IV. Motion by Domogalla, second by Kester to approve the agenda after moving items V, C. xix, xxii. xxiii to New Business, letter K. Motion unanimously approved.
V. Motion by Brown, second by Loken to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
a. September bills.
b. Minutes for the August meeting.
c. Employment
i. Resignation, Kelly Apple - Paraprofessional effective August 24, 2020.
ii. Resignation, Jeff Tuckner - Technology Education Teacher effective immediately.
iii. Resignation, Linda Volk – Cook effective September 25, 2020.
iv. Mark Nelson - Technology Education Teacher, BA, Step 1 effective for the 2020-21 contract year.
v. Kalyn Nelson - Paraprofessional, AFSCME Class III, Step 1, 5.75 hours effective September 1, 2020.
vi. Chelsea Fisher - Paraprofessional, AFSCME Class III, Step 1, 5.75 hours effective September 1, 2020.
vii. Sarah Burgess - Paraprofessional, AFSCME Class III, Step 1, 6.25 hours effective September 1, 2020.
viii. Ashlie Gaede - Paraprofessional, AFSCME Class III, Step 1, 6.25 hours effective September 14, 2020.
ix. Catherine Beier – Cook, AFSCME Class II, Step 1 6.5 hours effective September 1, 2020.
x. Bria Walz – Food Service, AFSCME Class I, Step 1 4.25 hours effective September 1, 2020.
xi. Brooke Tapp – Food Service, AFSCME Class I, Step 1 4.25 hours effective September 1, 2020.
xii. Erin Gentry – Food Service, AFSCME Class I, Step 1 4.25 hours effective September 1, 2020.
xiii. Kerri Solomon – Food Service, AFSCME Class I, Step 1 4.25 hours effective September 8, 2020.
xiv. Julie Carlson, Cook increase in hours to 6.5 daily.
xv. Anna Carlson, Food Service increase in hours to 5.5 daily.
xvi. Claire Peterson – Pep Band Director Year 1.
xvii. Claire Peterson – Marching Band Director Year 1.
xviii. Liz Anderson – Jr. High Volleyball Coach Year 4.
xix. Kyle Svare – Jr. High Football Coach Year 2.
xx. John Henn – Jr. High Boys Basketball Coach Year 6.
xxi. Paul Stenberg – Math League Head Coach Year 7+.
xxii. Paul Stenberg – Knowledge Bowl Head Coach Year 4.
xxiii. Volunteer – Tony Lourey, Cross Country/Track.
xxiv. Volunteer – Jodi Gutknecht, Cross Country/Track
d. Lane Change:
i. Marki Hansen MA+30.
ii. Mary VonRueden BA+10.
iii. Deanna Sikkink MA+20.
e. Audit: Recommend approval of KDV engagement letter for the 2019-2020 school audit at a cost of $17,000. Last year we paid $20,800.
VI. REPORTS
a. 4.0 School Services Transportation Director – Frank Moyer reported on being new to this position, but excited for the opportunity. He reported on COVID-19 challenges, safety and cleanliness protocols, preparing for changes to learning models and the need to hire additional drivers.
b. Activities Director – Todd Lindstrom reported on recent updates from MSHSL including reinstating volleyball and football for the fall season. Seasons to begin on September 28th. Cross Country currently has 27 team members. Coaching/advising positions have been filled with the exception of JV Boys Basketball.
c. Superintendent Almos reported on upcoming meetings, opening day enrollment numbers at 751, COVID-19 case rate data, learning model transition planning, meeting with ECUE and Pine County Ed Center update.
d. High School Principal reported on staff and students adjusting well to the new normal, mask wearing, distancing, water fountains, support team update, PCCHC donated chairs and masks and transition plans in place.
e. Elementary Principal reported on productive workshop days, focus team working on our learning platforms, preschool update and great team work from staff and students through the various changes.
f. Business Manager reported on tax levy, Truth and Taxation hearing on December 21, 2020, CARES funding, fund transfers, health insurance, audit and Activity account balances.
g. School Board Committees
i. Finance Committee Report (Loken, Ecklund, Kester)
ii. SCRED – Annual Report (Presentation by member Domogalla)
iii. Set meeting dates
h. COMMUNICATIONS SCRED Legislative Forum – This event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead letters outlining the legislative priorities for the SCRED schools will be drafted and sent to our legislators.
VII. OLD BUSINESS
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
a. Eagle Pride:
i. Thank you to PTO for yet another year of school supplies for our students.
b. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to accept the following donations. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Backpack Program – Members Cooperative Credit Union $400.
ii. Backpack Program - MN Grocers $1,000.
iii. Cross Country – Stardust Ventures $500.
c. Motion by Kester, second by Loken to approve the World’s Best Workforce Plan. Motion unanimously approved.
d. Motion by Domogalla, second by Kester to certify the maximum levy for 2020 payable 2021 by September 30th. Motion unanimously approved. The board can finalize this amount at levy certification in December. At the December 21st, 2020 regular board meeting Truth in Taxation will be conducted.
e. Motion by Loken, second by Brown to approve temporarily increasing Substitute Teacher Wages from $120 to $170 per day given the shortage of subs and the current COVID-19 situation. This increase is effective for the reminder of the 2020-21 school year. Motion unanimously approved.
f. Motion by Domogalla, second by Kester to approve the updates to Indian Education Policy 907. Motion unanimously approved.
g. Motion by Kester, second by Ecklund to approve Board Resolution to Transfer Funds from Early Childhood Reserve to the School Readiness Reserve in the amount of $65,105.48. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Brown, Kester, Loken, Ecklund, Domogalla, Thomsen. Motion passed.
h. Motion by Ecklund, second by Loken to approve Board Resolution to Transfer Funds from Extended Time Basic Skills to the Undesignated Reserve in the amount of $41,725.07. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Domogalla, Ecklund, Loken, Kester, Brown, Thomsen. Motion passed.
i. The following individuals have applied to fill the open seat on the East Central School Board: Richard Wahlquist, Bayogar McCritty Sr., Bill Gaede and Angela Presley. Motion by Kester, second by Brown to approve Angela Presley be appointed as the School Board Member to fill the open seat. Motion unanimously approved. Appointment to the school board would begin at the regular board meeting on November 16, 2020 and run through December 31st of 2021. This board seat will be up for election in November 2021.
j. New School Board Member Orientation – The board reviewed a draft of tentative schedule to provide the new board member with orientation activities.
k. Motion by Domogalla, second by Kester to approve the following Coaching Assignments. The following voted in favor: Loken, Thomsen, Brown, Domogalla, Kester; Opposed: Ecklund. Motion passed.
i. Rod Erickson – Jr. High Football Coach Year 7+.
ii. Rod Erickson – Jr. High Boys Basketball Coach Year 7+.
iii. Rod Erickson – Jr. High Girls Basketball Coach Year 7+.
IX. Chair Thomsen adjourned the meeting at 7:49 pm.
Respectfully Submitted,
Julie Domogalla, Clerk
(Published in the Askov American October 1, 2020)
