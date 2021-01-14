East Central Schools,
ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
January 4, 2021
The East Central School Board held a virtual regular school board meeting on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 6 pm.
Members present: Rich Thomsen, Doug Ecklund, Peter Brown, Judy Loken, Julie Domogalla, Jeannette Kester, Angie Presley and Andy Almos. Also present: Kristi Zemke, Admin Asst, Jenny Nelson, Business Manager, Stef Youngberg, HS Principal, Kris Chryst, Elem Principal, Chloe Revier, Student Rep, Cindy Stolp, Community Ed, Jamie Nord, SCRED, Vicki Courts, SCRED, Nicole Woodward, SCRED.
I. Chair Thomsen called the meeting to order at 6 pm.
II. Motion by Brown, second by Kester to approve the agenda. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Brown, Kester, Domogalla, Loken, Ecklund, Presley, Thomsen. Motion passed.
II. OFFICER ELECTION – Motion by Kester to keep officers the same as 2020, second by Brown. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Brown, Kester, Domogalla, Presley, Ecklund, Loken and Thomsen. Motion passed.
A. Chair - Thomsen
B. Vice Chair - Ecklund
C. Clerk - Domogalla
D. Treasurer - Loken
III. Motion by Loken, second by Domogalla to approve the following consent agenda items. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Loken, Ecklund, Presley, Domogalla, Kester, Brown, Thomsen. Motion passed.
A. January Bills
B. Minutes for the December meeting
C. Employment
i. Resignation/Retirement – Pam Jensen as New Direction Paraprofessional at the end of the contract year.
D. Leaves
i. Nicole Webinger, maternity leave to begin on or about March 22, 2021 through May 24, 2021.
ii. Stephanie Sunderman, maternity leave effective December 30, 2020 for 12 weeks.
E. Lane Changes:
i. Makala Jensen MA+30
F. Contracts
i. Mental Health Provider – Therapeutic Service Agency (TSA)
ii. Mental Health Provider – Monarch Counseling Services
G. Increase Minimum Wage from $8.15 to $8.21 for student workers effective January 1, 2021.
H. Official Newspaper
i. Askov American
ii. Pine County Courier
I. Official School Financial Depositories
i. Northview Bank
ii. MN Trust/PMA
iii. MN Liquid Asset Fund
J. Superintendent Authorization
i. Invest and transfer funds
ii. Pay district bills prior to board meeting time to avoid late charges/fees
iii. Approval of contracts under $10,000
K. Facsimile Signatures: for 2021
L. Legal Counsel – Superintendent, Board Chair, and Vice Chair authorized to contact legal counsel:
i. Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger
ii. Knutson, Flynn & Deans
IV. REPORTS
A. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Jamie Nord, Executive Director reported on Open 2020-25 Strategic Action Plan and an overview of SCRED including support highlights, future systems-level work and legislative advocacy.
B. Community Education – Cindy Stolp, Director reported on continued challenges with the pandemic. School districts are realizing how much community education adds to a district and brings people together. Continuing to work on creating experiences virtually to keep people save.
C. Superintendent Almos reported on upcoming meetings, EPIC Conference on MLK day, draft of 21-22 school calendar, learning model change including roll out plan to get the kids back to school, saliva testing for staff offered in-house every two weeks and vaccine updates.
D. High School Principal reported on looking forward to having the students back, will proceed with a four day block schedule when students return, will continue to meet in advisory groups and continue to plan for the remainder of the school year.
E. Elementary Principal reported on planning days for transitioning back, upcoming EPIC Conference and continuing childcare services until all elementary students return to in person learning and winter testing for students.
F. Business Manager reported on end of calendar year tasks including W-2, 1099 reporting and ACA. She also reported on starting to work on FY21 budget revision.
G. School Board Committees
i. Facilities Committee provided a Pine County Education Center Update. Member Presley to be the representative on the ICS planning team.
ii. Set Meeting Dates
V. COMMUNICATIONS
VI. OLD BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride
B. Motion by Brown, second by Domogalla to approve the following donation. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Brown, Kester, Loken, Domogalla, Presley, Ecklund, Thomsen. Motion passed.
i. Backpack Program – Grace Lutheran Church $410
C. Motion by Kester, second by Brown to approve the following School Board Committees, including adding Chair Thomsen as MSHSL representative. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Loken, Ecklund, Presley, Domogalla, Kester, Brown, Thomsen. Motion passed.
2021 Board Committee Assignments:
FINANCE: Loken, Kester, Ecklund
FACILITIES: Brown, Thomsen, Presley
NEGOTIATION & GRIEVANCE: Domogalla, Ecklund, Loken (non-cert)
Brown, Kester, Thomsen (certified)
SAFETY: Brown, Ecklund
MARKETING-
COMMUNICATIONS:
Domogalla, Presley
2021 Board Appointments:
SCHOOLS FOR EQUITY IN EDUCATION (SEE): Kester, Brown, Loken
ST. CROIX RIVER ED. DISTRICT: Domogalla, Loken (alternate)
MEET AND CONFER: Almos
SUPERINTENDENT
EVALUATION: Board Chair
MSHSL Thomsen
Note: The board will create ad hoc committees as it deems appropriate.
D. Discussion on meeting dates. Motion by Loken, second by Domogalla to approve the meeting dates as listed below. Meetings are held the third Monday of the month, with exceptions listed below. Meetings to be held in the East Central Community Room/413 at 6:00pm unless otherwise noted. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Brown, Kester, Domogalla, Presley, Ecklund, Loken, Thomsen. Motion passed.
i. February 22 (third Monday is President’s Day)
ii. March 15
iii. April 19
iv. May 17
v. June 14 (moved to second Monday)
vi. July 19
vii. August 16
viii. September 20
ix. October 18
x. November 8 (to align with election timeline)
xi. December 13 (based on early meetings Nov & Jan)
xii. January 3, 2022 (this is the first Monday in January)
xiii. February 14, 2022 (third Monday is President’s Day)
E. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to approve the following per diem rates. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Loken, Ecklund, Brown, Kester, Domogalla, Presley, Thomsen. Motion passed.
i. Breakfast = $15.00
ii. Lunch = $15.00
iii. Dinner = $20.00
F. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to approve the mileage rate at 56 cents per mile to align with the current 2021 IRS rate. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Loken, Ecklund, Presley, Domogalla, Kester, Brown, Thomsen. Motion passed.
G. Discussion on the draft of the 2021-22 School Calendar. A copy to be emailed out to staff for feedback.
H. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to approve the 2021-22 School Board Goals. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Domogalla, Presley, Ecklund, Loken, Brown, Kester, Thomsen. Motion passed.
VIII. Chair Thomsen adjourned the meeting at 7:05 pm.
Respectfully Submitted,
Julie Domogalla, Clerk
Published in the Pine County Courier January 14, 2021
