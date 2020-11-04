East Central Schools, ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
October 19, 2020
The East Central School Board held a regular school board meeting on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6 pm in the Auditorium.
Members present: Rich Thomsen, Doug Ecklund, Peter Brown, Judy Loken, Julie Domogalla, Jeannette Kester and Andy Almos. Also present: Kristi Zemke, Admin Asst, Jenny Nelson, Business Manager, Stef Youngberg, HS Principal, Kris Chryst, Elem Principal, Amanda Thompson, Teacher, Angie Presley, Community Member, Cindy Stolp, Community Ed, Joy Class, Teacher.
I. Chair Thomsen called the meeting to order at 6 pm.
II. Motion by Kester, second by Brown to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
III. Motion by Domogalla, second by Ecklund to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
a. October bills
b. Minutes for the September meeting
c. Employment:
i. Resignation – Brooke Tapp as Food Service Worker effective October 9, 2020.
IV. REPORTS
a. Alternative Learning Center – Joy Class reported on 19-20 recap, currently 36 students, program changes including social emotional learning, hybrid model update and physical and systematic issues to work on.
b. Community Education Director – Cindy Stolp reported on decrease in dollars due to pandemic, virtual opportunities, MDE Webex feedback and weekly meetings with statewide directors.
c. Superintendent Almos reported on COVID-19 Case Rate Data & Learning Model updates, snow days, Parent/Teacher Conferences Nov 9 & 12 and spectators at volleyball games and proposed fee from MSHSL.
d. High School Principal reported students have been good about wearing masks, teachers discovering new ways to do things daily, virtual homecoming coronation, book study for paraprofessionals, continuing to improve ways to social distance, scheduling and staff evaluations.
e. Elementary Principal submitted a written report on LEEA awards, fall testing data, social emotional learning, preparation for E-learning days, distant learning students, fall conferences will be virtual or phone, staff doing an excellent shop transitioning to hybrid schedule.
f. Business Manager reported on completed FY20 audit, preliminary compliance table, FY20 revised budget breakdown and health insurance update.
g. School Board Committees
i. Set Meeting Dates:
a. Virtual Safety Committee - TBD
V. COMMUNICATIONS
VI. OLD BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
a. Eagle Pride
i. LEEA Award Winners (virtual event):
1. Elementary = Alyssa Linge and Makala Jensen
2. High School = Kayla Christensen and Lorelei Finley
b. Motion by Domogalla, second by Kester to approve the donation from ICS Consulting – High Top Tables and Chromebook Chargers in the amount of $4,968.43. Motion unanimously approved.
c. Discussion on draft of Face Covering Policy provided by Rupp, Anderson, Squires, and Waldspurger. Motion by Kester, second by Domogalla to approve the Face Covering policy. Motion unanimously approved.
d. Motion by Brown, second by Kester to approve the nomination of Member Judy Loken for MSBA All State School Board. Motion unanimously approved.
VIII. Chair Thomsen adjourned the meeting at 6:55 pm.
Respectfully Submitted,
Julie Domogalla, Clerk
Published in the Pine County Courier November 5, 2020
