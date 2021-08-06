East Central Schools, ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
July 19, 2021
The East Central School Board held a regular school board meeting on Monday, July 19, 2021 in the Community Board Room.
Members present: Rich Thomsen, Peter Brown, Judy Loken, Julie Domogalla, Angie Presley, Jeannette Kester, Doug Ecklund and Andy Almos. Also present: Kristi Zemke, Lori Grundmeier, Jamie Lund, Cindy Stolp, Karen Carlson, Justin Kreger, and Joe Mulford.
I. Chair Thomsen called the meeting to order at 6 pm.
II. No items presented at open forum.
III. Motion by Brown, second by Kester to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
IV. Motion by Loken, second by Domogalla to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. July bills
B. Minutes for the June meeting
C. Employment
i. Sarah Palmer, Elementary Teacher, BA, Step 1, effective for the 2021-22 contract year.
ii. Kathryn Fikes, Elementary Teacher, BA, Step 2, effective for the 2021-22 contract year.
iii. Volunteers:
1. Jon DeRungs – Football
2. Matt Apple – Football
3. Jodi Gutknecht – Stretching Specialist
iv. Andrew Almos, Superintendent contract extension (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25) – as recommended by the negotiations committee (members - Kester, Thomsen, Brown).
D. Policy 714 Fund Balance – annual review and renewal
E. Reapprove all School District Policies
V. REPORTS
A. Community Education - Cindy Stolp reported on 425 participants the last two months, youth sports have been very popular, pass along any ideas for classes and instructors to Kathy G.
B. Pine Technical & Community College – Joe Mulford, President shared information on free college available to students in our area. It’s called the Pine County College Initiative Scholarship. This includes two year paid tuition and fees and also $1,000 to use for books, tools and supplies. Contact 320-629-5100.
C. Justin Kroeger, Health Insurance Broker from Gallagher reviewed the recent health insurance bids and outlined the financials and pros/cons of each plan. The recommendation is to go with Resource Training & Solutions (Medica) effective in January 2022 for 15 months, with a cost savings of 26.67%.
D. Superintendent Almos reported on:
i. 2021-22 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan (required for ESSER).
ii. Tax-Forfeited Properties in Sandstone.
iii. Admin Team professional development training with Teamworks.
iv. Critical Race Theory – not in state standards; we do not teach it.
E. High School Principal submitted a written report including a recap on summer school, summer band lessons, room changes and Karin Meyer teaches a Native American literature class that has some of her lessons plans published by WDSE TV.
F. Elementary Principal – no report
G. Business Manager – no report
H. School Board Committees
i. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Kester, Loken
ii. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
iii. Minnesota School Board’s Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
iv. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
v. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Kester
vi. Resource Training & Solutions – Kester & Almos
vii. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown
viii. Facilities Committee – Presley
ix. Student Representative – Grundmeier
x. MASA Board - Almos
xi. Set Meeting dates:
1. ECUE Negotiations – August 2 at 1:00 pm
VI. COMMUNICATIONS
A. 2021 MSBA Virtual Summer Seminar - August 5th, 8:00 am-1:00 pm.
VII. OLD BUSINESS
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride:
i. Thank you Coach Fawcett for organizing a very successful Todd Downing Football Camp.
ii. Great job to the Youth Baseball & Softball Coaches/Parents for a wonderful season.
B. Motion by Domogalla, second by Kester to approve the following donations. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Minnesota Deer Hunter Association Quad Rivers - $500 to Trap Shooting
ii. Youth Baseball/Softball:
1. NorthWoods Granite $250
2. Scott and Julie Domogalla $50
3. North Pine $2,400
4. North Branch Chevrolet $250
5. United Country $200
6. Twin Pines Vet $100
7. Jens H. Jensen Post $1,000
8. Sebalds Motor Sales $100
9. Docs (Jimmy Lee Kroon) $200
10. Northern Pine Riders Snowmobile Club $1,000
C. Motion by Kester, second by Loken to approve Resource Training & Solutions (Medica) as the school district’s health insurance carrier effective January 2022. Motion unanimously approved.
D. Motion by Domogalla, second by Presley to approve the award of bids for the Vision Building Remodeling as outlined in the ICS letter. Motion unanimously approved. The bids came in approximately $280,000 over bid due to the rising cost of materials during the pandemic. The general contractor is Ebert Construction.
E. Motion by Domogalla, second by Ecklund to approve setting the Preliminary Levy for September 20, 2021 (part of regular meeting, subject to MDE levy sheets being ready). Motion unanimously approved.
F. Motion by Loken, second by Kester to approve the following fees for 2021-22. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Breakfast & Lunch Prices – As part of the federal pandemic relief through June 2022, families will not be required to pay for meals. If this were to change meal prices are listed below.
Breakfast Lunch
E-12 FRL $0.00 $0.00
Preschool Free $2.60
Kindergarten Free $2.60
Grades 1-6 $1.50 $2.60
Grades 7-12 $1.50 $2.60
Adult $2.25 $3.85
ii. Substitute teacher pay – $130 per day (Raised to $170 during the pandemic, previously $120 per day)
iii. Admission fees:
1. $6 adults
2. $3 students
3. $3 senior citizen
4. $50 individual pass
5. $75 family pass
6. $40 senior citizen pass
iv. Activity fees:
1. $50 per sport - annual per student maximum - $100
2. Harvest Christian – $300 per sport in addition to $50 activity fee, annual per student max -$700
Note: Harvest Christian School will be notified in writing on an annual basis.
3. Trap Shooting Fee - $105 ($70 activity fee plus $35 registration fee)
4. Hockey – $150 ($50 activity fee plus $100)
Note: The Moose Lake Hockey Coop bills the school district $750 per hockey player.
v. Drivers Education:
1. Instructor wages - $23.60/hour
2. Behind the wheel – $240
3. Driver’s education course with behind the wheel – $320
vi. School board pay (Updated August 2020):
1. Regular board and committee meetings $60.00 per meeting.
2. If a board member has more than one meeting per day, they are paid for each meeting. Note: There is preparation time for each meeting and the member should be compensated for each.
3. Conferences or meetings that last more than 4 hours per day = $120.00 per day. Travel time is included.
4. Mileage: Board members should try to carpool or use a school vehicle for out of town meetings or conferences. If they use their own vehicle, mileage should be claimed at the IRS rate. Mileage can be claimed when board members use their personal vehicles to represent the district outside of the geological school district boundaries. Mileage will be calculated to/from school building.
5. Officer Stipends: Chairperson $350.00 annual, Vice chair $20.00 per meeting when acting as chair, Clerk $150.00 annual, Treasurer $150.00 annual. Payment claims have to be turned in the first of each month.
G. Motion by Domogalla, second by Ecklund to approve FY 23 Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Ten-Year Plan. Motion unanimously approved.
H. Motion by Domogalla, second by Brown to approve Superintendent Andrew Almos as Identified Official with Authority for MDE External User Access Recertification System. Motion unanimously approved.
I. Motion by Kester, second by Loken to approve the Resolution establishing dates for filing Affidavits of Candidacy. The period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member shall begin on July 27, 2021 and shall close on August 10, 2021. Motion unanimously approved.
IX. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to go into closed session at 7:22 pm to discuss Superintendent Almos evaluation. Motion unanimously approved.
X. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to come out of closed session at 7:38 pm. Motion unanimously approved.
XI. Chair Thomsen adjourned the meeting at 7:38 pm.
Respectfully Submitted,
Julie Domogalla, Clerk
Published in the Pine County Courier August 5, 2021
