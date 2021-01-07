East Central Schools,
ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
December 21, 2020
The East Central School Board held a virtual regular school board meeting on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 6 pm.
Members present: Rich Thomsen, Doug Ecklund, Peter Brown, Judy Loken, Julie Domogalla, Jeannette Kester, Angie Presley and Andy Almos. Also present: Kristi Zemke, Admin Asst, Jenny Nelson, Business Manager, Stef Youngberg, HS Principal, Kris Chryst, Elem Principal, Chloe Revier, Student Rep , Josh Kester, Parent and two community members.
I. Chair Thomsen called the meeting to order at 6 pm.
II. OPEN FORUM – Josh Kester, parent of EC students presented his concerns about Distance Learning and too much screen time to the school board. The board to respond back to his concerns.
III. Motion by Kester, second by Loken to approve the agenda. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Loken, Kester, Domogalla, Ecklund, Presley, Thomsen. Motion passed.
II. Chair Thomsen opened the TRUTH IN TAXATION REQUIREMENT/HEARING at 6:15 pm.
Presentation was made by Business Manager, Jenny Nelson.
Two community members asked various questions and clarifications regarding their tax statements.
Chair Thomsen closed the hearing at 6:46 pm.
III. Motion by Domogalla, second by Loken to approve the following consent agenda items. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Domogalla, Brown, Ecklund, Presley, Loken, Kester, Thomsen. Motion passed.
A. December Bills
B. Minutes for the November meeting
C. Employment:
i. Resignation – Darrin Kvam, Head Football Coach effective November 18, 2020
ii. Terry Fawcett – Head Football Coach 7+ years
IV. REPORTS
A. Superintendent Almos reported current ADM count is 706 (Budget built on 725), Pine County Education Center update and the Rolling Start Plan - a new executive order outlining changes to the state’s Safe Learning Plan.
B. High School Principal reported on staff continuing to learn and grow professionally, including professional learning communities in Zoom and Schoology; support staff continuing with book study, students coming in the building to access Wi-Fi, tutoring, etc.; a tweak in semester credit to lessen credit recovers and registration for 21/22 to begin after winter break.
C. Elementary Principal reported on increase in childcare numbers, committee updates, PLC schedule in January, K-2 reading, tutoring and successful Santa drive through.
D. Business Manager reported on Truth in Taxation.
E. School Board Committees
i. Safety Committee – Brown, Ecklund
ii. Facilities Committee – Presley, Brown, Thomsen – next meeting January 4th
iii. MSBA Delegate Assembly – Domogalla
iv. New board orientation on December 8th was very informative and successful.
V. COMMUNICATIONS
A. 2021 MSBA Leadership Conference will be head virtually January 14, 21, 28.
B. Reminder – Next Meeting is January 4th, 2021.
VI. OLD BUSINESS
A. Discussion on 2021-22 School Board Goals.
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride
B. Motion by Domogalla, second by Kester to accept the following donations. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Loken, Ecklund, Brown, Domogalla, Presley, Kester, Thomsen. Motion passed.
i. Backpack Program - United Church of Christ $100
ii. National Honor Society – OSAC $150
iii. Various EC Sports – EC Boosters $16,999.93
C. Motion by Brown to lower the levy by applying $160,000 maximum effort loan aid and certify $2,835,098.81 to approve the Final Levy Certification for the Pay 2021 levy, second by Ecklund. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Domogalla, Brown, Ecklund, Presley, Loken, Kester, Thomsen. Motion passed.
D. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to approve Resolution Establishing Combined Polling Places for School District Election. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Presley, Ecklund, Kester, Loken, Brown, Domogalla, Thomsen. Motion passed.
E. Motion by Domogalla, second by Loken to approve MSBA Policy 522 Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process. On a roll call vote the following voted in favor: Loken, Domogalla, Brown, Kester, Ecklund, Presley, Thomsen. Motion passed.
VIII. Chair Thomsen adjourned the meeting at 7:34 pm.
Respectfully submitted,
Julie Domogalla, Clerk
(Published in the Askov American December 31, 2020)
