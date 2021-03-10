STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of
Calvin Lowell Hill,
Decedent
Court File No. 58-PR-21-19
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON
PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the
Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on 4/7/21 , at
2:45 PM, by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota. Via Zoom Hearing
Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 03/02/2021
BY THE COURT
Judge of District Court
Krista K. Martin
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Julia N. Estrem; Robert H. Collins
Collins Law Office, P.A.
20 Lake Street N., Suite 202
Forest Lake, MN, 55025
Attorney License No: 397452; 237644
Telephone: (651)464-7400
Email: julia@rcollinslaw.com; rob@rcollinslaw.com.
Publised in the Askov American March 11, 18, 2021
