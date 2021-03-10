STATE OF MINNESOTA 

COUNTY OF PINE TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT 

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of

Calvin Lowell Hill,

Decedent

Court File No. 58-PR-21-19 

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON

PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the

Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on 4/7/21 , at

2:45 PM, by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota. Via Zoom Hearing

Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: 03/02/2021

BY THE COURT

Judge of District Court

Krista K. Martin

Amy Willert

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Julia N. Estrem; Robert H. Collins

Collins Law Office, P.A.

20 Lake Street N., Suite 202

Forest Lake, MN, 55025

Attorney License No: 397452; 237644

Telephone: (651)464-7400

Email: julia@rcollinslaw.com; rob@rcollinslaw.com.

Publised in the Askov American March 11, 18, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.