STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 58-PR-21-13

NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONA REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Estate of

Craig Arthur Mensing

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Randall Mensing, whose address is 1144 75th Street Northwest, Pine Island, Minnesota, 55963, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of his Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 25, 2021

/s/ Mychael Walter

Mychael Walter

Amy Willert

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative 

Steven E. Rolsch

Rolsch Law Offices

423 Third Avenue Southeast

Post Office Box 189

Rochester, MN, 55903

Attorney License No: 0155937

Telephone: (507) 280-1943

Email: steve@rolschlaw.com

Published in the Pine County Courier March 11, 18, 2021

